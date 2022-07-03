Anambra widows vow to curse anyone who opposes Labour Party candidates

This was as the widows pledged to mobilise support for the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi and a senatorial candidate, Victor Umeh.

This was stated by the group leader, Mrs Hope Nwandu, in Awka on Saturday, July 2, 2022, The Punch reports.

Nwandu said her group has commenced mobilisation of votes for Obi and other Labour Party candidates and anybody contesting against them is fighting a lost battle.

She added that nothing will stop Umeh from winning the senatorial election of the Anambra Central senatorial zone in 2023.

Nwandu said those sharing N1m to each ward in Anambra Central zone were only wasting their money and would have themselves to blame at the end of the day.

She mentioned that a senatorial candidate has started giving out N1m to each of the wards in the Central senatorial zone, but that his efforts would end up being futile.

Nwandu said, “Those selfish people contesting against Umeh are just wasting their time. Where have they been all this while, any time election comes, they will start sharing money, wrapper, rice and other things.

“After the election, they won’t take your calls again. But Umeh has always been there for the downtrodden, whether he’s holding any political office or not.

“The mobilisation from our over 3,000 members is on and anybody who thinks otherwise, will have us to contend with.”

Obi will vie for the presidency in 2023 with other frontline candidates including that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).