Anambra State Government raids baby factory, rescues 6 pregnant teenagers

Dr Afam Obidike, the state Commissioner for Health, told journalists after the raid said that the baby factory where babies were being sold had the name “Mother and Child Hospital and Maternity”.

The baby factory is located at No 1, School Road, Tansian University in Umunya. Obidike said that the state’s Health Facility, Accreditation and Monitoring Unit arrived at the facility for its routine inspection when it burst the operation.

He said that the nurses they saw locked up the facility and ran away after they requested to see the doctor on duty to find out why the facility was not registered with the state government.

According to him, security operatives including OCHA-Brigade, the Civil Defence Corps and the Police later assisted the monitoring team in gaining access to the facility.

“When we gained access to the facility, what we saw was shocking. We discovered six underaged pregnant girls, between ages 14, 15,16, 17 and 21 years, allegedly camped against their wishes.

“We interviewed these girls and they told us that they were being camped by one self-acclaimed doctor, who they identified as Mr Odili Ossai from Delta State, now at large.

“They said when they deliver the babies, Ossai, who owns the facility, will sell the babies.

“Five persons have been arrested in connection with the 'factory’ and the police will carry out further investigation,” he said.

Obidike reaffirmed the commitment of Gov. Charles Soludo’s administration in stamping out fake and quack hospitals across the state.

“Under the state’s Health Facility Accreditation and Monitoring Unit, we have equally established the state’s Illegal and Anti-Quackery Taskforce Team.

“The primary objective of the task force team is to eliminate illegal and unethical sharp practices within health facilities and enhance the quality of healthcare services in the state.

“The state government is determined to eliminate all illegal health facilities and quackery.

“It is also worthy to note that the state ministry of health has successfully built a database and website, where people can easily have access to approved and registered health facilities in the state,” he stated.

