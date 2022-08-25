RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra Speaker mourns Majority Leader, says death shocking

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr Uche Okafor, has described the sudden death of the assembly’s Majority Leader, Dr Nnadi Okafor as shocking and painful.

Mr Uche Okafor (PeoplesGazette)
The speaker said in a statement in Awka on Thursday that the late Okafor, who represented Awka South constituency, was a huge asset to the assembly.

”It was with shock that we received the news of his death in far away South Africa. This has thrown the assembly into mourning mood.

”The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, we await the autopsy result to know the actual cause of his death,” he said.

The Speaker also said the majority leader’s death was a great loss to the legislative institution in the state.

”He was a knowledgeable and active legislator whose contributions in the legislature and his constituency were outstanding.

”We have lost a great, erudite and eloquent lawmaker. We commiserate with his family and pray God to strengthen them.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that deceased, a two-term lawmaker, was first elected in 2015 to represent Awka South constituency.

