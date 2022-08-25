Anambra Speaker mourns Majority Leader, says death shocking

”It was with shock that we received the news of his death in far away South Africa. This has thrown the assembly into mourning mood.

”The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, we await the autopsy result to know the actual cause of his death,” he said.

The Speaker also said the majority leader’s death was a great loss to the legislative institution in the state.

”He was a knowledgeable and active legislator whose contributions in the legislature and his constituency were outstanding.

”We have lost a great, erudite and eloquent lawmaker. We commiserate with his family and pray God to strengthen them.”