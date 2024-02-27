Anambra building that collapsed, killed 5 people didn't have government approval

Soludo, while addressing residents at the scene of the incident, on Tuesday, announced that 26 individuals had been rescued and hospitalised, while five persons died.

He said rescue efforts were ongoing to locate those still trapped under the rubble.

The governor described the incident as tragic and an incident that was not supposed to happen, as he emphasised his commitment in tackling the issue of illegal constructions and impunity in the state.

He revealed that the collapsed building was erected by a private developer without government's approval.

According to him, the contractor at his own cost will come and put down the illegal buildings he erected.

"They are all going to come down. My government did not approve of this building. We will redesign this area and build it properly. All buildings constructed without proper approval will be brought down henceforth, including structures currently under construction at other markets," he said.