Anambra: Soludo appoints people with disabilities in Ezekwesili-led transition committee

The Governor-elect’s transition team is composed of an eighty-man transition Committee.

Described as the period between a Governor’s election and assumption of office, the political transition committee, headed by Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, a Harvard-trained economic policy expert, and Nigeria’s one-time Minister of Education will facilitate an orderly and peaceful transition of power from the current administration of Gov. Willie Obiano to an incoming government of Professor Charles Soludo.

The entirety of the Anambra disability community has been driven into excitement and euphoria by this appointment, but also a state of gratitude to the Governor-elect for solemnly choosing to follow the example of Governor Willie Obiano, who has been an all-time best disability Governor in Nigeria.

Barrister Chukwuka Ezewuzie, who is the current Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Disability Matters expresses his extreme pride and appreciation for this appointment.

Barrister Ezewuzie commends the in-coming Anambra Governor-elect Soludo for appointing ‘exceptional’ members in his Transition Committee.

Earlier, the Chairman and CEO of the Anambra State Disability Rights Commission, Barrister Chukwuka Ezewuzie had a meeting with a US-based Deaf Professor of Special Education, Patrick Obiozor Atuonah who paid a courtesy visit to the Disability Right Commission in Awka, Anambra capital.

The transition committee is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a seamless transition on March 17, 2022. Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, a Harvard-trained economist and former Minister in Nigeria who is also from Anambra State will preside over the affairs of the committee which also includes several people with disabilities.

Speaking to the ABS, Barrister Chuks Ezewuzie, who is a member of the transition committee lauded the admirable degree of commitment that the incoming Governor has shown concerning the welfare of persons with disabilities in the State.

Barrister Ezewuzie expressed optimism that persons with disability who have had a robust relationship with the Obiano-led administration will have an even fairer share under Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

“The people of Anambra State will give maximum support to the administration of Gov. Soludo. We will do that so that he can realise his mission of building a more prosperous Anambra State.” he maintained.

The Barrister also extended his commendation to Anambra State Governor Obiano whom he says has done everything he could to give persons with disability a sense of belonging particularly in signing the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, also known as the National Disability Act).