Anambra school holds counselling for students after lightning killed 3

News Agency Of Nigeria

Izuako said the six students who survived the strike had fully recovered and are currently with their parents to enable them to regain full confidence.

Anambra school holds counselling for students after lightning killed 3 [NAN]

Rev. Fr. Fidelis Izuako, Principal of the college, made the disclosure on Wednesday when he received the leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra Chapter, which paid a condolence visit to the school.

Izuako said that the lightning strike accident left an indelible scar on the life of the school.

“We are having general post-trauma counselling for the students because immediately that incident happened, they became afraid, especially the classmates of the victims.

“They are afraid to sleep in their bunks and they are living in clusters because the trauma was much on them.

“But we have psychologists who have been coming to talk with them and helping them to overcome the shock and their fears,” he said.

Izuako said the six students who survived the strike had fully recovered and are currently with their parents to enable them to regain full confidence and become completely reintegrated.

According to him, the six students will undergo personal counselling when they return to school.

He lauded Nigerians, especially the body of sports writers, for their solidarity with the school.

In his remarks, Chimezie Anaso, Chairman of Anambra SWAN, who led the delegation, condoled with the school management and parents of the deceased.

Anaso lauded the college for its commitment and contributions to sports development, not only in Anambra but the country at large.

“We urge the college not to allow the unfortunate incident to discourage them from engaging in sports activities or cause students to withdraw from developing their psychomotor domains,” Anaso said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lightning struck the school’s football pitch on Nov. 4, while students were playing in the rain, hitting nine of them and leaving three dead.

News Agency Of Nigeria

