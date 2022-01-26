Anambra: Police declare 21 persons wanted over abduction of traditional ruler, killing of 2

He identified the two deceased as Chief Anthony Nwanasor and Mr Ikenna Ugochukwu.

The police spokesman said that the 21 suspects were declared wanted following police investigations into the death of the two members of the community and abduction of the traditional ruler.

The statement reads: “the Police in Anambra wishes to declare below persons `WANTED’ in the ongoing investigation of the alleged murder of the deceased and the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ogwu Aniocha community.

“Therefore, the command urges the general public to report to the nearest Police Station in case any of the names and pictures attached below are seen around.

“They are; Okwudili Ogana, Chidi Ekpendu, Chukwunonso Udom, Amaechi Akachukwu, Emmanuel Ejiofor, Christian Udeze, Chikezie Onwuka (Osy Torture), Iweka Odogwu and Chimezie Okonkwo (Danger).

"Others are, Onochie Nwabugwu aka (Young PG), Anayo Ubadi (Agunechemba), Chibueze Egwenu, Charles Obi, Aboy Udom, Chinedu Nwonani, Onyebuchi Umuna (Omeke), Ifeanyi Mbanugo (Acid), Sunday Osadebe, Nduba Chibuzor, Amechi Adama and Azuakonam Anyakodia,” he stated.

Ikenga quoted CP Echeng Echeng, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, as assuring residents of Ogwu Aniocha community and the state, that the command would stop at nothing to apprehend the culprits.

He said those with useful information should make them available to the Police adding that their identities would be protected.