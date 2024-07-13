Anambra Police arrest bicycle repairer for owning Lexus 300 jeep

He further stated that during the period, the command’s operatives recovered about 1,644 ammunition.

Among those arrested were suspected kidnappers, cultists, car snatchers and petty thieves.

“I am putting in place operational strategies to ensure that within 10 minutes after a crime is reported, a response team will storm the scene.

“Gov Chukwuma Soludo has been supportive; sister security agencies, including the state security services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), have also supported us.

“The local vigilante groups have also been supportive. We are all working together,” he said.

He urged Anambra residents to offer information that would aid the fight against crime, adding that he had been engaging with key stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious bodies and community leaders.

“I have also asked traditional rulers to redefine any of their cultural practices that encroach on fundamental human rights to avoid social clashes,” he said.

He warned that land grabbing, voodoo practices, cultism, violence or abuse of personal freedom would not be allowed to thrive in the state.

He advised persons seeking to threaten the peace of the state to have a rethink because their illegitimate actions would be resisted by the police command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among those paraded was 60-year-old Dominic Iyetu, from Okija in Ihiala Local Government, along with his son, Chinedu, 25.

The duo are accused of stealing a Lexus 300 jeep which the father had claimed was a gift from his son, Chinedu.

Iyetu told NAN that he and his son were bicycle repairers and sellers.

He further said that he thought the son made money from his other business outside the bicycle business.

