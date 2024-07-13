ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra Police arrest bicycle repairer for owning Lexus 300 jeep

News Agency Of Nigeria

Iyetu told NAN that he and his son were bicycle repairers and sellers.

Anambra Police nab bicycle repairer for owning Lexus 300 jeep, 199 other suspects
Anambra Police nab bicycle repairer for owning Lexus 300 jeep, 199 other suspects

Recommended articles

He further stated that during the period, the command’s operatives recovered about 1,644 ammunition.

Among those arrested were suspected kidnappers, cultists, car snatchers and petty thieves.

“I am putting in place operational strategies to ensure that within 10 minutes after a crime is reported, a response team will storm the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov Chukwuma Soludo has been supportive; sister security agencies, including the state security services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), have also supported us.

“The local vigilante groups have also been supportive. We are all working together,” he said.

He urged Anambra residents to offer information that would aid the fight against crime, adding that he had been engaging with key stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious bodies and community leaders.

“I have also asked traditional rulers to redefine any of their cultural practices that encroach on fundamental human rights to avoid social clashes,” he said.

He warned that land grabbing, voodoo practices, cultism, violence or abuse of personal freedom would not be allowed to thrive in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised persons seeking to threaten the peace of the state to have a rethink because their illegitimate actions would be resisted by the police command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among those paraded was 60-year-old Dominic Iyetu, from Okija in Ihiala Local Government, along with his son, Chinedu, 25.

The duo are accused of stealing a Lexus 300 jeep which the father had claimed was a gift from his son, Chinedu.

Iyetu told NAN that he and his son were bicycle repairers and sellers.

He further said that he thought the son made money from his other business outside the bicycle business.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When he gifted me the jeep, I thought he probably had made the money from other sources like ‘Bet9ja,'” he s

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police to commence e-Central Motor Registry enforcement July 29

Police to commence e-Central Motor Registry enforcement July 29

Gunmen abduct acting Rector, other management staff of Benue Polytechnic

Gunmen abduct acting Rector, other management staff of Benue Polytechnic

Remi Tinubu sad over loss of lives in Plateau school building collapse

Remi Tinubu sad over loss of lives in Plateau school building collapse

Anambra Police arrest bicycle repairer for owning Lexus 300 jeep

Anambra Police arrest bicycle repairer for owning Lexus 300 jeep

Car owners troop out as FG inaugurates CNG conversion centres in Abuja

Car owners troop out as FG inaugurates CNG conversion centres in Abuja

Tinubu will solve Nigeria’s current economic situation - Gov Yahaya

Tinubu will solve Nigeria’s current economic situation - Gov Yahaya

We’ve not received a dime from FG to implement wage award – Otti

We’ve not received a dime from FG to implement wage award – Otti

Tinubu pledges to complete East-West Road project linking 3 states

Tinubu pledges to complete East-West Road project linking 3 states

FG approves $21m contract for metering 187 flow stations to curb oil theft

FG approves $21m contract for metering 187 flow stations to curb oil theft

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Pastor E A Adeboye

Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army

Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024 [Daily Post]

Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024