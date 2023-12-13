ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra market leadership donates cash, food items to orphanage homes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The items distributed included cartons of noodles, cartons of Galla, bags of rice, bags of detergents, 200 tubers of yam, minerals, beverages, biscuits, sachet tea and soaps.

This photo was used for illustrative purpose. [The Conclave]
Speaking at the market’s periodic prayer session, the President-General of the market, Ndubuisi Ochiogu, said that the donation was to help the beneficiaries join in this year’s Christmas celebration.

He said that he came from a poor family that lived on charity, adding that the gesture was motivated by his reflection on his own experience growing up.

He further said that the event was an exercise of his pledge to God to assist the needy with his position.

According to him, I begged God to bless me so I can assist the poor and God did that and it is that promise that I am fulfilling today.

“I am the first leader in the market to initiate and implement such a gesture and I did it also to emulate Gov. Charles Soludo, who awarded scholarships to indigent students.

“I want to use this medium to appreciate those who contributed in cash, kind and through food items to the success of the event.

“The donation became possible due to the trust and belief the traders have in us,” Ochiogu said.

The event was preceded by a Holy Mass, celebrated by the Parish Priest of Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, Fegge, Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Sampson Ogbuebune.

In a word of appreciation, one of the traders, Ochuba Joseph, described the president-general as a wonderful leader.

Joseph said that Ochiogu’s leadership brought peace, tranquillity and oneness to the market.

The benefitting orphanages included Umunna Motherless Babies Home, Onitsha, Mercy and Charity Orphanage, Obosi, Crowder Orphanage, MCC Awada, Okite Jesus, Nnewi, Life Compassionate Orphanage, Obosi, Idemili North Orphanage, Umuoji and Madonna Mercy, Atani.

