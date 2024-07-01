Anambra lawmaker fights poverty, empowers 200 widows, youths with grinding machines

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were distributed in collaboration with the Federal College of Horticulture, Norton Innovation Services Ltd, and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

Orogbu, speaking at the event in Awka, said the empowerment was to promote economic self-sufficiency, reduce poverty and community development.

“Empowering women and youths will help to promote sustainable development, alleviate poverty and forge a brighter future for all.

“Our initiative has commenced with 200 individuals, and we remain steadfast in mitigating the impact of ongoing economic challenges.

“Indeed, this empowerment initiative will have a tangible impact on the lives of the beneficiaries and the community at large.

“As the beneficiaries embark on their entrepreneurial journeys, we anticipate the positive ripple effects as small-scale businesses will flourish, families uplifted, and our communities will thrive,” she said.

Some beneficiaries, who spoke to journalists, appreciated the lawmaker for the timely intervention, saying it would cushion the effect of the current economic hardships.

Patience Anagor, a widow from Amanuke community, while appreciating the lawmaker, said she would make use of the equipment to start her own business and cater for her family.

