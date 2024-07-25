Anambra judiciary workers suspend indefinite strike

This is contained in a statement signed by Henry Ezeoke and Ugochukwu Nwezi, Chairman and Secretary of the union respectively, and made available to newsmen on Thursday, in Awka.

The union said the decision followed a meeting between its executive members and the governor on Wednesday.

It stated that the meeting addressed the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CONJUS) and the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the union, the governor promised to set up a committee to tackle the CONJUS issue.

“After deliberations and consideration, the congress reached a decision to suspend the ongoing indefinite strike by the branch.