Anambra govt to collaborate with NAPTIP to curb child abuse

2-yr-old baby can't sit nor stand after uncle burnt her for pooing play

Baby tied to guava tree by uncle was burnt for pooing at random places.

(Kemi Filani)

The Anambra  Government is to collaborate with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to curb child trafficking, abuse and molestation in the state.

Mrs Ndidi Mezue , Commissioner for Women’s and Children’s Affairs,  made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Awka.

She said that the state government has noted the need to collaborate with NAPTIP  to embark on campaigns to sensitise the people on need to stop sending their children to hawk.

The commissioner maintained that educating women and children would help in reducing, if not eradicating totally child abuse, child labour, and sales of babies in the state.

“Any parent who is told that when their children are caught hawking during school hours would be taken away from them, would avoid the act and send them  to school.

“We want to make it clear to parents that one who toys with the future of their children will be  arrested,” she said.

She said that the  State Steering Committee on Child Labour  was  working diligently to ensure that children’s rights are protected in the state.

The commissioner also said that the committee would focus on child molestation and abuse.

