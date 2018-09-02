news

The Anambra Government is to collaborate with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to curb child trafficking, abuse and molestation in the state.

Mrs Ndidi Mezue , Commissioner for Women’s and Children’s Affairs, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Awka.

She said that the state government has noted the need to collaborate with NAPTIP to embark on campaigns to sensitise the people on need to stop sending their children to hawk.

The commissioner maintained that educating women and children would help in reducing, if not eradicating totally child abuse, child labour, and sales of babies in the state.

“Any parent who is told that when their children are caught hawking during school hours would be taken away from them, would avoid the act and send them to school.

“We want to make it clear to parents that one who toys with the future of their children will be arrested,” she said.

She said that the State Steering Committee on Child Labour was working diligently to ensure that children’s rights are protected in the state.

The commissioner also said that the committee would focus on child molestation and abuse.