Dr Christy Obiano, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic Education, said in a statement in Awka, that the closure would serve as deterrent.

The state government had earlier in a statement allowed only proprietors and teachers to resume on Jan.18, and take two weeks to put all COVID-19 protocols in place, before students and pupils resume on Feb.1.

According to him, the school violated the Government’s directives which stipulated that students and pupils remain at home till Feb. 1, in the interest of their safety.

Obiano said: “The Ministry of Basic Education wishes to announce the closure and withdrawal of approval of the Royal Ambassador’s Schools at Onitsha for violating the government’s resumption directives.

“Students and pupils of the schools were also seen without face masks, on Monday, Jan. 18, receiving lessons against government’s directives.

“The schools’ fragrant disobedience to government’s directives can endanger the lives of children, and it is not in the best interest of education in the state.

“Parents are, however, advised to withdraw their children from the schools, which remain closed.”