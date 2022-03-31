Mr Arinzechukwu Awogu, the Chairman, Ogbaru local council who said this in a statement in Awka on Thursday urged residents of the area to comply with the directive.
Anambra govt places restriction on movement for waste evacuation
The Anambra government has placed restriction on movement in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state to allow for massive waste evacuation and desilting of drainages.
Awogu said that the restriction would take place from April 2 to April 4 from 7 a.m and 6p.m daily.
He said the clean-up was in line with the promise by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to address the environmental challenges in Okpoko, Idemili and Sakamori LGAs of the state.
He urged various groups including religious organisations, market organisations, town unions, youth organisations, landlord associations to spread the message and ensure compliance.
“The Anambra government will embark on a massive and intensive waste evacuation and de-silting of drainages in Ogbaru starting from Saturday, April 2 to Monday April 4.
”Gov. Chukwuma Soludo has approved lockdown in Ogbaru LGA from 7.00a.m to 6.00p.m on each day of the exercise to guarantee success of the clean up.
“The citizenry is implored to cooperate with the government special committee led by the deputy governor Onyekachukwu Ibezim by minimising vehicular movement.
“We are also advised to drop refuse in the receptacles and waste bins and desist from dropping wastes in drainages, volunteer services are also invited from residents to ensure the success of the exercise,” he said.
Awogu said the massive waste evacuation would address the problems of flooding, environmental hazard, public health issues and poor waste management in the area.
