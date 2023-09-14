ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra govt invites IPMAN over ₦900m debt claims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner stated that the government has taken notice of their complaint and would do everything to protect their businesses.

TonyCollins Nwabunwanne, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs said this in Awka on Thursday while reacting to the association’s letter of appeal.

IPMAN had in the letter begged Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to pay members who were contractors to the Anambra government for the diesel they supplied to power streetlight generators in March and April 2022. IPMAN said the debt was to the tune of ₦900,664,805.

Nwabunwanne told journalists that the government had taken notice of their complaint and would do everything to protect their businesses. He however blamed the delay on discrepancies in the claims of the contractors.

The commissioner said his office will meet with the leadership IPMAN, the umbrella body of the marketers, to reconcile the figures for settlement.

”I have invited the leadership of IPMAN for a meeting early next week for discussion, it is clear that they do not have the correct information on our dealings with the contractors, there are discrepancies.

“So, the meeting will enable us to reconcile these discrepancies and progress to the next step.

“The Gov. Chukwuma Soludo administration is a business friendly one and will do all that is possible to support and help them stay in business,” he said.

