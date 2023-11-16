ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra Govt arrest man for allegedly defiling, impregnating 14 year old girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

The accused admitted defiling the 14-year-old girl three times within the church premises and impregnated her in the process.

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo [Twitter:@CCSoludo]

Mrs Ify Obinabo, the state’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare told newsmen on Thursday in Awka, that the arrest followed a report by the girl’s guardian. Obinabo was represented by her Special Assistant, Mrs Blessing Nweke.

She said the suspect, James Rich, is a native of Cross River and resides and works at St. Michaels and All Angels Anglican church in Ifite, Awka.

After her guardian reported the matter, we started investigation. The girl, who has speech impediment, was taken to the hospital and it was certified that she was pregnant.

“With the help of the police, the suspect was apprehended. He will face the full wrath of the law.

“This is a warning to adults in the state, stop defiling young girls especially minors to avoid spending the rest of your lives in prison custody.

“I want to assure residents that the state government is committed to protecting the rights of children in the state, ” she said.

Speaking with newsmen, the accused admitted defiling the 14-year-old girl three times within the church premises and impregnated her in the process.

“I had canal knowledge of the girl for three Sundays before the 6:30a.m service, after which I gave her the ₦200 to buy biscuit.

“I’m a married and I have two children, we are also expecting the third child.

“It was temptation that made me do it. It is my first time of doing this kind of thing. Please, I am very sorry,” he stated.

Anambra Govt arrest man for allegedly defiling, impregnating 14 year old girl

