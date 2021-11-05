RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra electorate say they are in high spirit to vote

Some residents of Awka in Anambra and environ have said that they were ready to exercise their franchise in the Saturday Governorship election in the state.

Contestants of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, (The Nation)
The electorate in the state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday that they were in high spirit to vote for their preferred candidate on the Nov. 6 election.

They attributed it to the adequate security provided by the Federal Government.

Mr Moses Nnake, a transporter, said that he would do the needful by voting for his choice candidate.

“Now that the Federal Government has done the needful by deploying security men to the state, I will gladly go out and perform my duty.

”All hands must be on deck in helping the state to elect a credible leader,” he said.

Mrs Margaret Ikejiofor, a woman leader, called on Anambra citizens to come out en masse and vote for candidate of their choice.

“I am calling on residents of the state to come out en masse and vote for their preferred candidate.

“With the high level of security in place nothing will happen to disrupt this election,I am calling on all women in particular to come out and vote,” she said.

A youth, Bernard Nwofor, said that with the calling off of the Sit-at-Home by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), people were now free to come out and vote.

”I am happy that IPOB has finally cancelled the ten-day sit at home imposed in the south East zone because it would have affected the election drastically,” Nwofor said.

NAN reports that there is relative peace and calmness in various parts of the state following the public holiday declared by the state government for Thursday and Friday.

