Anambra Commissioner seeks reintroduction of Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ to school curriculum

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, Things Fall Apart serves as a powerful vehicle for preserving and promoting African heritage.

Late Chinua Achebe speaking about Things Fall Apart
Late Chinua Achebe speaking about Things Fall Apart

Onyenji made the call when he received members of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers, Anambra Chapter, in his office on Friday.

The Young Writers were on the visit to inform him of the 2023 Chinua Achebe Literary Festival and Memorial Lecture scheduled for Nov. 16.

Onyenji said the originality and rich values of ‘Things Fall Apart’, had made the work evergreen, the most sold and the most translated African novel.

The commissioner said the present generation should not be denied the privilege of benefitting from the values contained in the book adding that call had become necessary now that the Nigerian society was searching for moral rebirth.

”I want to call on educational authorities to recognise the book’s value in shaping the cultural and historical consciousness of the younger generation.

“The seminal novel is a shining example that aspiring writers should emulate because of its originality, creativity, and impactful storytelling skills,” he said.

Onyenji commended the Anambra State young writers for the initiative of the Chinua Achebe Literary Festival and Memorial Lecture, saying it would promote literary appreciation and creativity among youths.

He said the Anambra government was committed to supporting initiatives that promote cultural awareness, intellectuality, and literary excellence.

In his speech, Izunna Okafor, the Coordinator of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers in Anambra, said the Chinua Achebe Literary Festival and Memorial Lecture, which was started in 2016.

Okafor said it was a literary event to honour the Nigerian literary icon and celebrate his works, legacies, and posthumous birthday.

He said this year’s edition of the lecture would be delivered by Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate with the theme “Ten Years After… Remembering Achebe’s Legacies in Today’s Nigeria”.

“Other features of the event include drama, open microphone, announcement of winners of the Chinua Achebe Essay Writing Competition and award presentation.

“We shall also unveil the 8th Chinua Achebe Poetry/Essay Anthology, “Anthills of Words”, which is an international annual anthology of poems and essays published in honour of Achebe; among other literary packages,” he said.

Okafo re-echoed the young writer’s commendation to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for immortalising the late literary icon by renaming the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri, after him.

Okafor, who was joined by Miss Chioma Kalu, presented a recent edition of the Chinua Achebe Poetry/Essay Anthology, titled “Achebe the Soul Brother” to the Commissioner on behalf of the association.

