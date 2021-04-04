Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, who was kidnapped during an attack on a former governor of the Central Bank, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday, March 31, 20201, has regained freedom.

Soludo was having a meeting with the youths of Isuofia, in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state when the hoodlums struck and abducted the commissioner.

Three policemen were killed and their guns were taken away.

A source, who spoke to Punch said, “I just spoke to the Commissioner, he has been freed and he is in good health too. He was released at about 1am on Easter day.

“He said he didn’t pay any ransom, and also told me that his abductors did not maltreat him in any way.

Confirming the commissioner’s release, Ikenga Tochukwu, the state Public Relations Officer said, “The Anambra State Police Command today 4th April 2021, wishes to confirm to the members of the public, especially the people of Anambra, the safety of Engr Emeka Ezenwanne, the State Commissioner for Public Utilities.

The police, military and other security agencies had mounted intense search and rescue efforts, which had closed in on his abductors, thereby forcing his release.

“The Commissioner returned home unhurt, in the early hours of today 4th April 2021.

“The Police Command had arrested five suspects in connection with the incident and remains committed to apprehending the remaining gang members.”