Anambra commissioner debunks HPV vaccine being unsafe, emphasises 80% protection

He asserted at a news conference in Awka on Thursday to debunk rumours that the vaccine is not safe and meant to depopulate the country. He said the free HPV vaccination which was launched in the state on Tuesday, was part of strategies to reduce the burden of cervical cancer in the state and the country at large.

According to him, with 12,000 cases diagnosed and 8,000 deaths recorded annually, it is equivalent to 33 new cervical cancer cases and 22 deaths daily in Nigeria.

He added; “My mother died of cervical cancer and this is a powerful reminder of how vulnerable many women are to the disease in areas where resources for basic things are limited.

“The HPV vaccine is not new, it has been in existence years ago and it costs between ₦25,000 and ₦30,000. Many families cannot afford it but those who can, have been vaccinating their girl-child.

“Study shows that 22 Nigerian women die daily because they cannot afford the vaccine and the millions of naira needed to treat cervical cancer, hence the launch and introduction of the vaccine into routine immunisation.

“When we vaccinate our girls between nine and 14 years, they have 80% protection from cervical cancer in future,” he said.

The commissioner, who said that cervical cancer is a preventable disease, urged parents, guardians teachers, and religious and traditional leaders to encourage the girl-child to get vaccinated to save the child’s health and future.

Dr Chukwumuanya Igboekwu, the Coordinator of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Southeast Zone, appealed to the public to disregard the information on social media, describing it as false and fake.

Igboekwu urged the media to publicise and educate the public about the importance of the HPV vaccine to dispel the myths and false information circulating on social media.

He said; “Rumour mongers are spreading false information about the HPV vaccine to create content, generate traffic, get followership, trend and make money.

“Enugu State introduced the vaccine in early 2023, and up until this moment, no news of complications or death has been recorded.