The resolution followed a motion moved under Matters of Urgent Public Importance, by Mr Patrick Udoba representing Anambra West Constituency.

According to Udoba, there is the need to urgently address the problem as the residents of the community affected cannot move about easily as most of the roads have been damaged by gully erosion.

“It has become necessary for me to notify the assembly on the need to call on the governor to rescue our community before erosion takes over.

“The government needs to take steps to control the gully erosion ravaging Ngene Okwuazu and INEC Roads in Umueri, Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.

“These roads are the major links that connect the area with the rest of Omambala region and the entire state at large.

“This erosion problem has become a great challenge to the economy of the area and the state in general,” he said.

Contributing, Mr Emeka Aforka (Orumba North), expressed worry that the area might be cut-off from the entire state if nothing was done to salvage the situation.

Aforka, however, suggested that the state government set-up a taskforce on erosion and declare a state of emergency on erosion in the state.

In his views, Dr Paschal Agbodike, the Deputy Speaker representing Ihiala Constituency said that ecological problem was a major problem in the state and the commissioner for environment needed to do something about it.

“The safety and lives of the people are at risk and the government cannot turn a blind eye to their plight. They voted for this administration and they need to feel the impact of government in that area,” he said.

The assembly presided over by the Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, unanimously adopted the motion and called on the state government to rescue the people of the affected communities.