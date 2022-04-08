Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner-nominees

Recall that Gov. Soludo in a letter dated March 28 submitted the list of the Commissioner-nominees to the Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, listed the names of the 20 commissioner-nominees confirmed by the Assembly to include: Mr Ifeatu Onejeme – Ministry of Finance, Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi – Ministry of Lands and Mr Ifeanyi Okoma – Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Others are: Dr Afam Obidike – Health, Mr Patrick Aghamba – Youth Development, Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo – Women Affairs and Social Welfare and Dr Obinna Ngonadi – Commerce and Industry.

Also confirmed are: Mr Julius Chukwuemeka – Power and Water Resources, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh – Education, Mr Paul Nwosu – Information, Dr Foster Ihejiofor – Agriculture and Mrs Patricia Igwebuike – Transportation.

Others include: Mr Felix Odimegwu – Environment, Mr Chikodi Anara – Homeland Affairs, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne – Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs and Mr Donatus Onyeji – Culture, Entertainment and Tourism,

Prof. Chika Ifemeje was confirmed as Attorney-General and Commissioner, Ministry of Justice, Mr Anthony Ifeanya – Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Ms Chiamaka Nnake – Budget and Economic Planning and Mr Paulinus Onyeaka – Ministry of Housing.

NAN reports that the House Committee on screening had given its report through its Chairman, Dr Pascal Agbodike, during plenary.

Agbodike noted that all the nominees were screened by the committee and that they all answered the questions put to them satisfactorily and provided all the necessary documents.

The report of the committee was, however, adopted as the resolution of the Assembly.

NAN also reports that the 20 confirmed Commissioners will be sworn in on Saturday.

Also at plenary, Dr Cater Dike-Umeh representing Aguata Constituency I, rejoined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Dike-Umeh, who had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in October 2021, announced his return at plenary.

“I want to inform this Assembly that I have successfully made a U-turn and retraced my steps to my home party APGA.

“I have tendered unreserved apologies to my party leaders at the national, state and ward levels because I have no justification for leaving the party in the first place.

“I will like to tell this House that I was well received by my home party APGA,” he said.