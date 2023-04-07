The sports category has moved to a new website.
Anambra Anglican Communion joins other Christians to celebrate maundy Thursday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Vicar encouraged people in authority to be humble and practice rich servant and boss leadership.

Anambra Anglican Communion joins other Christians to celebrate maundy Thursday.
Anambra Anglican Communion joins other Christians to celebrate maundy Thursday.

Venerable Ekene Nwafor, Vicar in charge of the Church of The Pentecost Awka, Awka Central Archdeaconry, made the call on Thursday in Awka.

Nwafor, who spoke to his parishioners on the theme “Learning from Jesus Christ”, picked his words from John 13, verses 1 to 16, to mark the 2023 Maundy Thursday.

He urged the faithful to strive to emulate Christ and humble selves despite the social status of the person who has claimed to be a Christian.

Nwafor said Christians need to make sacrifices and persevere to be able to achieve God’s goals in life.

He charged the faithful to endure economic and political challenges that can induce negative attitudes of a person seen as Christ follower.

Nwafor said that life is full of challenges like in marriages, workplaces and in the society.

“As a child of God, a Christian must endure life challenges, peoples negative characters so as to co-exist peacefully with people around them,” he said.

He said that Jesus Christ took human nature, humility and came to earth to give a better life to His believers.

The Vicar encouraged people in authority to be humble and practice rich servant and boss leadership.

Nwafor said that part of the hallmark of the service was Jesus Christ Washing of his disciples feet as a sign of sacrifice and humility.

He advised parishioners to develop healthy, balanced and respectful leadership skills to make the servants to work effectively not in fears or sycophantic manner.

“As leaders, remove pride, ego and selfishness in discharging your official duties and put on your humble cloth to move forward in all your days as a head in your place of work,” Nwafor said.

Ify Unachukwu, a parishioner, said that the service is worthy of sustenance as it helps to keep Christians in check and enable them grow spiritually.

Ada Okafor said that Maundy Thursday is that part of lenten season that makes her feel sober more and gets tuned up to God’s ladder.

Okafor said that the church is doing great in rebuilding the faith of the people by celebrating all the biblical activities that tend towards spiritual development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maundy Thursday is the commemoration of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ when he established the sacrament of Holy Communion before his arrest and crucifixion.

NAN reports that it also commemorates His institution of the priesthood.

Also Maundy Thursday is the day during Holy Week that commemorates the Washing of the Feet and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles as is described in the canonical gospels.

It is the fifth day of Holy Week, preceded by Holy Wednesday and followed by Good Friday. It is marked globally by Christians.

