Anambra 1st Lady establishes pad banks in schools to promote menstrual hygiene

Soludo, Founder of the Healthy Living initiative distributed the pads to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day at Anambra State College of Health Technology, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Menstrual Hygiene Day is commemorated every May 28, to highlight the importance of menstrual hygiene and raise awareness on issues faced by women and girls who do not have access to sanitary products.

She said: “Health Living with Nonye Soludo recognised that with the rising cost of sanitary pads, many women and girls in Nigeria are experiencing menstrual poverty as they cannot afford sanitary pads.

“This poverty made many women and girls resort to unhygienic materials to absorb menstrual blood which could cause reproductive infections, urinary infection among others.

“Accessibility to sanitary pads remains a major concern and becomes worse when menstrual emergencies break out in schools. Therefore, we want to intervene where it matters the most.”

“Establishing these blood banks will enable girls to have access to pads when they suddenly experience their monthly flow.

“No girl in Anambra shall be deprived of education due to menstruation,” she said.

Soludo advised girls to maintain proper hygiene during menstruation as it would help prevent infection, beat down stigmas arising from menstrual emergencies, and help them manage their menstrual cycle with dignity.

According to her, menstruation is a normal biological process and part of a woman’s life and not something to be ashamed of or to be stigmatised.

“Menstruation shows you are developing appropriately as a young woman and you should be happy because you are on the right path to adulthood,” she added.

Also speaking, the Provost of the College, Dr Daniel Ezeobi appreciated the Governor’s Wife for the gesture.