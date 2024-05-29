ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra 1st Lady establishes pad banks in schools to promote menstrual hygiene

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor's wife advised girls to maintain proper hygiene during menstruation as it would help prevent infection and beat down stigmas arising from menstrual emergencies.

Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]
Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Soludo, Founder of the Healthy Living initiative distributed the pads to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day at Anambra State College of Health Technology, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Menstrual Hygiene Day is commemorated every May 28, to highlight the importance of menstrual hygiene and raise awareness on issues faced by women and girls who do not have access to sanitary products.

She said: “Health Living with Nonye Soludo recognised that with the rising cost of sanitary pads, many women and girls in Nigeria are experiencing menstrual poverty as they cannot afford sanitary pads.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This poverty made many women and girls resort to unhygienic materials to absorb menstrual blood which could cause reproductive infections, urinary infection among others.

“Accessibility to sanitary pads remains a major concern and becomes worse when menstrual emergencies break out in schools. Therefore, we want to intervene where it matters the most.”

“Establishing these blood banks will enable girls to have access to pads when they suddenly experience their monthly flow.

“No girl in Anambra shall be deprived of education due to menstruation,” she said.

Soludo advised girls to maintain proper hygiene during menstruation as it would help prevent infection, beat down stigmas arising from menstrual emergencies, and help them manage their menstrual cycle with dignity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, menstruation is a normal biological process and part of a woman’s life and not something to be ashamed of or to be stigmatised.

“Menstruation shows you are developing appropriately as a young woman and you should be happy because you are on the right path to adulthood,” she added.

Also speaking, the Provost of the College, Dr Daniel Ezeobi appreciated the Governor’s Wife for the gesture.

NAN reports that the prices of sanitary pads have doubled in the last few months. He said Ladycare sold for ₦500 in 2023 and now costs ₦1,000. Always, another popular brand, which used to sell for between ₦700 and ₦800, now sells for ₦1,500

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

VIDEO: 'Thank you for bringing back the anthem we grew up with' - Speaker to Tinubu

VIDEO: 'Thank you for bringing back the anthem we grew up with' - Speaker to Tinubu

Fellow Nigerians, here are the lyrics of the reinstated national anthem

Fellow Nigerians, here are the lyrics of the reinstated national anthem

Court dismisses Sen Ibrahim's challenge to Ondo APC primaries

Court dismisses Sen Ibrahim's challenge to Ondo APC primaries

Kano Emirship: CJN summons judges over conflicting court decisions

Kano Emirship: CJN summons judges over conflicting court decisions

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonah had no case to answer, but he spent 4 extra years awaiting trial in prison [Ejiro Eyanohonre]

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Female prison inmates [PM News Nigeria]

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Abba Kyari finally gets bail after 27 months in detention