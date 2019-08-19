Aluko gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos, adding that such move would give Nigerians living abroad a sense of belonging.

NAN reports that Ekweremadu claimed that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked him in Nuremberg, Germany on Aug. 17.

Aluko, however, said that the attack on the lawmaker was purely against misrepresentation and bad governance, hence the senator should know his concern and pursue it at the National Assembly.

The analyst dismissed Ekweremadu’s claim that he was attacked by members of IPOB.

“What happened to him in Germany should not be treated in isolation, because if you listen to the protesters, they were chanting misrepresentation and Biafra songs.

“So, for me, the best he can do is to reach out to them and know their issues and pursue it at the National Assembly.

Aluko called on people’s representatives and those occupying public offices in Nigeria to live above board and provide leadership that would breed development in the country.