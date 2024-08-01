Don't gather around our area council - Amuwo Odofin LCDA warns protesters

The warning was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Council, Valentine Buraimoh, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a nationwide protest against hunger and the rising cost of living is planned to hold from Aug. 1 to Aug. 10.

The locations for Lagos State are Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota and Peace Park in Ketu.

According to Buraimoh, none of the locations approved for the planned protest in the state was in AOLG.

“As your Executive Chairman, I am compelled to warn that any gathering or protest within AOLG will be in contravention of the court’s judgement.

“I urge you all to respect the law and refrain from participating in any protest or gathering within our local government area.

“Let us prioritise peace and order in our community,” he said.