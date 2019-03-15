On Tuesday, March 19, 2019 AMP will hold a free training on Accelerated Mobile Pages at Zone Tech park, Plot 9 Gbagada Industrial Scheme, beside UPS, Gbagada between 9am and 6pm.

The training will be suitable for techies, publishers, technical product managers, Chief Technology Officers and developers.

The training, done in partnership with Google, will be the first of its kind in Africa.

What is the training about?

The 1-day training will focus on helping Nigerian publishers, developers and other techies better understand how to implement Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) on their websites to improve speed and user experience, across all devices and platforms

What is Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP)?

AMP is an open source project created to improve the performance of web pages for mobile devices. The project was designed as an open standard for any publisher to have pages load quickly on mobile devices. And it is backed by Google and a couple of other tech organizations.

Why this AMP training is important?

AMP is changing and growing at a very fast pace, and long gone are the days where AMP is only considered for light publishing experiences. We now firmly believe that AMP should be the default landing experience for most content sites, including e-commerce and ad landing pages.

With the growing number of websites in Nigeria, we see a need to help more publishers, developers and web-focused professionals better understand how to use this tool. This is a unique opportunity to learn from the people who create the technology and consult them.

Who will facilitate the training?

The AMP core team, as well as trainers from Google will be on hand to facilitate the training.

You can register for the free training HERE.