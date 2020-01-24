The Speakers made the pledge in a communique issued on Friday by the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of South West States Legislature, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique was issued at the end of a one-day security summit of the speakers.

NAN reports that the summit had as theme, “The imperative of Western Nigerian Security Network (Operation Amotekun): Legislative Support for the Initiative.”

Ogun Speaker of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Oluomo; Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye . BSc. MPBD. Speaker State of Osun House of Assembly; Rt. Honourable Bamidele Oleyelogun, Speaker Ondo State House Of Assembly; Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker Lagos State House Of Assembly; Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye Speaker, Ekiti State 6th House of Assembly and Rt. Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin Speaker Of The Oyo State House Of Assembly. [Twitter/@mudashiru_obasa]

The speakers, according to the communique, expressed support for Amotekun, saying it would go a long way in curbing the worrisome security problems facing the region

“The establishment of the security outfit in the South West is in tandem with the constitution, which makes the protection of lives and properties a matter of priority for any responsible government.

“The Operation Amotekun is a welcome development, especially in the spirit of existing community policing laws in the South West states.

“We have collectively resolved that the issue of security as it is in the region especially, and the country as a whole, can no longer continue to be handled with kids glove.

”As legislators, we must do our bit to complement the efforts of our governors through legislations that will give legal strength to the security force,” Oleyelogun said.

Mr Adebo Ogundoyin (Oyo State), Mr Funminiyi Afuye(Ekiti), Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun(Ondo), Taiwo Oluomo(Ogun), Mr Timothy Owoeye (Osun) and Mr Mudashiru Obasa (Lagos) attended the speakers’ conference.