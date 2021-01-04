The Oyo State Security Network Agency known as Amotekun says the recent shooting of a police constable by one of its members was an accident.

Ibrahim Ogundele shot police officer, Yekini Fatai, in the thigh during a joint operation to dismantle a carnival stage in Sanga area of Oyo town on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The Amotekun operative was immediately arrested and interrogated by the police after the incident.

The agency's Oyo State commandant, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), said in a statement on Monday, January 4 that Ogundele's gun discharged accidentally with no intention to hurt the police officer.

"I want to state categorically here that there was no feud of any kind between Ogundele Ibrahim and Yekini Fatai to warrant shooting him," he told The Punch.

Fatai was treated for his injury and has been discharged from the hospital according to Olayanju who lamented that the Amotekun agency has faced unfair criticism.