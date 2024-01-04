ADVERTISEMENT
Amotekun partners Osun Poly to eradicate cultism on campus

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Rector promised his readiness to work with the Amotekun squad to clear the polytechnic of all security threats.

Amotekun officers [OSSG]
The network also notes that the cooperation is part of its Anti-Cultism Crusade in public higher institutions.

Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, the commander of the security in the state in a statement, said that notable personnel of the network had held a meeting with the rector of the institution in that regard

Adewinmbi said that the corps appreciated the institution for the partnership.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Osun Amotekun corps to making Osun a crime-free state.

He asserted that the Amotekun Anti-Cultism Squad had been intensifying efforts to curb cultism across all communities and higher institutions in the state.

He explained that the network embarked on an anti-cultism crusade in higher institutions in the state to support efforts at eradicating cultism in Osun.

”We want to assure institutions and communities being terrorised by cultists of maximum security.

”You should not hesitate to inform the squad of any security threats in your environment,” he advised.

The Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, Kehinde Alabi, applauded the Amotekun Anti-Cultism Squad for the initiative.

Alabi promised his readiness to work with the Amotekun squad to clear the polytechnic of all security threats.

He urged the squad not to be deterred in its efforts at making Osun a crime-free state.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

