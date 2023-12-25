ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleye also disclosed that the corps had deployed 1,500 officers to the 18 Local government areas of the state to ensure security during the yuletide celebrations.

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo [Autojosh]
Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo [Autojosh]

Recommended articles

Adetunji Adeleye, the Corps Commander of Amotekun in Ondo State, disclosed this on Sunday while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Akure.

Adeleye, who is also the Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, gave a stern warning to criminals hiding in forest reserves in the state “to pack and leave the state or face the wrath of the law”.

“We are determined to eradicate crime in all nooks and crannies in the state, so there is no hiding place for criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the 12 suspects being paraded today, seven of them were arrested in Owo.

“And out of the arrested seven, four of them were contracted with the job of kidnapping and armed robbery in Ondo State by the remaining three.

“We were able to apprehend them with their rifles and camouflage they used in deceiving unsuspecting commuters on the road and they have made confessional statements.

“We also have a syndicate that specialises in the robbery of commercial motorcycles (Okada) in Akure and Akoko areas.

“Our efforts so far are to drive home our position of zero-tolerance to all forms of criminalities and crimes in Ondo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to further assure the good people of the state, that all security agencies are working in synergy to ensure that this yuletide period is crime-free,” he said.

Adeleye also disclosed that the corps had deployed 1,500 officers to the 18 Local government areas of the state to ensure security during the yuletide celebrations.

“By the grace of God, the yuletide festivities will be peaceful and I want to assure the good people of Ondo State, that all hands are on deck.

“All security agencies in the state are on alert to guarantee 24-hour patrol and safety of lives and property of residents and commuters in the state,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

We feel your pains, never despair, Labour Party tells Nigerians at Christmas

We feel your pains, never despair, Labour Party tells Nigerians at Christmas

Blessings for same-sex couples signs of end time, Nigerian clerics

Blessings for same-sex couples signs of end time, Nigerian clerics

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Your sacrifice is not in vain, Akpabio assures Nigerians in Christmas message

Your sacrifice is not in vain, Akpabio assures Nigerians in Christmas message

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt

Lagos to arrest, prosecute residents for indiscriminate street gate closure

Lagos to arrest, prosecute residents for indiscriminate street gate closure

Buhari's SGF Boss Mustapha refutes $6.3m CBN looting allegation

Buhari's SGF Boss Mustapha refutes $6.3m CBN looting allegation

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister Uju Kennedy [Twitter: @barujukennnedy]

Minister of Women Affairs condemns domestic abuse incident in Akwa Ibom

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety [Gistbriefly]

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans