Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said in a statement that the bill would be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny after which it would be passed into law.

He explained that the details contained in the bill was presented by the Commissioner for Justice in an exhaustive session of deliberations by the state executive members.

“The draft bill has six parts and 44 sections. It is also gratifying to disclose that every apprehension or fears expressed in various quarters have been adequately looked into.

“This is even as traditional rulers will now have roles to play in the operations of the security outfit pursuant to its passage into law by the state assembly.

“Government finds it pertinent to reiterate that this laudable initiative is aimed at complimenting the efforts of the nation’s security agencies.

“It is also necessary to encourage the good people of Ondo State to take maximum advantage of this opportunity,” he said.