The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has urged the South-East, South-South and others to follow suit on zonal security arrangement to brace-up security network within their zones.

The NYCN National Public Relations Officer, Mr Bestman Okereafor, made the call in a statement in Enugu on Friday.

Okereafor said that governors of South-East, South-South among others should as a matter of urgency constitute their own form of “Operation Amotekun” to further tackle insecurity in their areas.

“The attention of NYCN, the apex youths governing body has been drawn to a progressive and positive decision of the South West governors with regards to the formation and inauguration of the South-West security outfit tagged: “Operation Amotekun”.

“Information at our disposal reveals that following serial killings and kidnapping in 2019, the South-West governors, at a summit convened by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) in June, agreed to set up “Operation Amotekun”.

“As progressive minded youths, we consider this as long overdue and calling on other geo-political zones to do same, as this is aimed at tackling insecurity and will also create jobs for some of our unemployed youths.

“NYCN, however, wish to make it known that we are fully in support of this development and strongly believe that the formation of “Operation Amotekun” is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s war against insecurity and insurgents.

“We believe President Buhari will support this move,’’ he said.

Okereafor called on Nigerians to support the South-West security scheme to succeed just as other special security schemes exist in the country.

The NYCN spokesman, however, appealed to Nigerian Police Force, DSS, Army, Navy and others to support the south west governors move, “as security is everyone concern and business, and we must all be partners in progress”.

“NYCN is calling on all South-West governors, leaders and statesmen, irrespective of political party or affiliation to bind together as one and support “Operation Amotekun,’’ he added.