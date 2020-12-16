Makinde said the provision of the two facilities was to strengthen the hands of the Amotekun corps.

The governor, who pledged his unalloyed support of the corps, noted that the impact of the Amotekun was being felt in all nooks and crannies of the state since it became operational.

“Reports reaching me about your performance and attitudes have so far been positive. I, therefore, charge you all to keep it up,” the governor said.

Makinde however, reiterated the need for state police, adding that the establishment of Amotekun would assist in securing the lives and property of the people of the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde launches 33 vehicles and 396 motorcycles for smooth operation of Amotekun in Oyo state. [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]

He expressed appreciation to the caretaker chairmen across the 33 Local Government Areas and 35 Local Government Development LCDAs for their contributions and support toward financing the Amotekun.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the chairmen and chairpersons of our local government areas and LCDAs, because this is your handiwork and it is your money.

“And what we have now is that all the 351 wards in Oyo state would now feel the impact of Amotekun, by extension, every inch of land belonging to Oyo state shall be covered by the Amotekun corps.” he said.

Makinde warned criminally minded people to stay away from the state especially, as during the Yuletide, when some engaged in kidnapping, armed robbery, petty stealing among others as Amotekun would catch up with them.

He assured them that his government would prioritise their welfare, disclosing that he had requested the State House of Assembly to pass the Amotekun budget.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the Oyo State Amotekun Corps, Brig. -Gen. Kunle Togun (Rtd) commended the governor on his efforts to ensure that Amotekun became operational in the state.

Togun also assured the governor and the entire residents that the corps would continue to carry out its duties effectively, so as to curb crime across the state.