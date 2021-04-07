Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has advised other regions to emulate the South-West by establishing regional security outfits to tackle insecurity in the country.

The governor also called for the immediate decentralisation of the Nigeria Police Force, saying the current structure worsens the country’s unfortunate insecurity situation.

Oyetola said this at the Second Annual Colloquium of the Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and Development Studies, at the University of Abuja on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

The governor explained that Amotekun was established to complement the conventional security agencies to effectively tackle banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery among other crimes.

He said, “Amotekun became necessary because of the nation’s conventional security agencies are overstretched and sorely underfunded.

“The Police once confirmed the sorry state of its manpower when it said the Force needed 155,000 additional hands to effectively police the nation.

“The nation’s security agencies as presently constituted are too centralised and too far from the grassroots to adequately provide the required security for the nation.

“Worse still, they are unfamiliar with the terrains where crimes take place. It is our belief that our people understand the topography of their communities more and can govern them better.

“The nation’s expansive forests have unfortunately become the hideouts of bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals.

“With the establishment of Amotekun, the forests of the South West are now better policed.

“The issues that make Amotekun inevitable in the South West are the same in other regions of the nation. Other regions may wish to emulate the South West to put structures in place to rid their regions of crime.”

The governor also identifies poverty as a source of insecurity, saying it “creates a gulf between the rich and the poor; inequitable allocation of resources”.