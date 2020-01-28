Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, says the South-West has no plan to secede from Nigeria.

Fayemi stated this while reacting to recent controversy surrounding the the launch of Western Nigeria Security Network code-named 'Operation Amotekun'.

There are speculations that the South-West is plotting to secede Nigeria with the establishment of Amotekun.

Speaking on Monday, January 27, 2020, Fayemi assured Nigerians that South-West region remains committed to a united and indivisible country.

The Governor gave the assurance at the instance of the pan-Yoruba development interest group, the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) worldwide who were led to his office by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams.

Fayemi, who was represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, assured Nigerians not to entertain any fear of secession by the South-West over the launch of Amotekun which he said was meant to protect all Nigerians resident in the zone.

Fayemi explained that the South-West decided to establish Amotekun to tackle criminal activities like armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal destruction of lives and property and give assurance of safety to all residents.

"Amotekun is not political, it was established for the protection of our people and stem the tide of armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal destruction of lives and property," he said.

“This is the first time that the region is united on the need to raise a security platform to complement the existing security agencies to protect the lives and property of our people which is our constitutional duty.

“I also want to say that the Southwest is not seceding from Nigeria. The southwest zone remains part of Nigeria and it will remain committed to a united and indivisible Nigerian federation.”

According to a statement signed by the media aide to the deputy governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, Adams hailed all the six governors in the South-West for coming together with the idea of a security arrangement to protect their people, lives and property in the zone.