A leader of the security outfit, whose major purpose in the assembly was to attend a public hearing, gave his submission on the security initiative.

The Ekiti State Assembly had earlier passed the Amotekun bill transmitted by Kayode Fayemi, the governor, into law.

Recall that on Thursday, January 9, 2020, governors of Nigeria’s six southwest states, launched the western Nigeria security network in Ibadan, but after a series of consultations which includes a meeting with the inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu, the initiative was adopted as a state effort.

Amotekun commander storms Ekiti assembly in combat regalia

Pulse Nigeria also learnt that the Osun House of Assembly on Monday passed the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill 2020 for first reading after it was presented by the Speaker, Mr Timothy Owoeye.