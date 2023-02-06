ADVERTISEMENT
Amotekun arrests 3 who specialise in looting construction sites in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (Rtd.), the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, said three suspects who specialised in looting construction sites have been arrested by the corps.

Amotekun corps members (The Africa Report)

Adewinmbi told journalists in Osogbo on Monday that the suspects were arrested in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area.

“Two of the suspects were caught and arrested on Friday afternoon while removing aluminum glass windows at a construction site along Egbeda-Iragbiji road in Iragbiji.

“The third person was later arrested in the early hours of Saturday at his house in iragbiji, based on the confession of his gang members,” he said.

The Amotekun commander added that during interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to involvement in stealing building materials from construction sites for a long time.

“They also added that they have robbed many construction sites and houses in Iragbiji town and its environs,” Adewinmbi said.

The commander said the three suspects had been transferred to the police for further investigation.

He appreciated Iragbiji community for their support to the Amotekun corps and urged them not to relent, as “fighting crime is a collective duty of all”.

He assured law abiding citizens of their safety, asking them to always furnish the corps and other security agencies with information that would help to curb crime in the state.

Amotekun arrests 3 who specialise in looting construction sites in Osun

