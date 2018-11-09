Pulse.ng logo
Amosun reacts to involvement in Oshiomhole’s alleged detention by DSS

Oshiomhole was reportedly detained and questioned on Nov. 4 by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the fallout of the APC primaries.

play Amosun reacts to involvement in Oshiomhole’s alleged detention by DSS (adelove)

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has dismissed rumours that he and Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo are behind the alleged detention and grilling of All Progressives Congress(APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking with State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Amosun said he did not have such capacity.

I think you are giving me an oversight role.

“I am not a security person; so, clearly, that question will probably not be for me.

“I don’t hide under a finger and fight; if there is need for me to put my views across, you know by now, I will do it.”

The governor, who sounded evasive, said that all that needed to be said about the APC crisis had been said; hence no need to sound like `a broken gammaphone’.

He said it was not true that he was having problem with the leadership of the party.

It would be recalled that three APC governors — Okorocha, Amosun and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara have been at loggerheads with Oshiomhole over the outcome of the party’s primaries.

