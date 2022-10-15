Amosun condemns Western nations for granting young Nigerians japa visas

Not a good idea: This is as he said it's wicked for western nations to grant talented young Nigerians visas to seek greener pastures in their land.

Amosun raised this concerns during a recent interview with BBC Yoruba, The Punch reports.

Japa poses danger to Nigeria: Amosun, who is also an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, expressed worry over the trend of prospective countries deliberately giving visas to talented Nigerians to leave the country without putting the origin country (Nigeria) into consideration.

He said the trend, if not checked, portends a bad omen for the future of Nigerian labour force as the country keeps losing her capable hands to foreign nations.

The senator said he's scared by the the proliferation of emigration because "foreigners will not fix our nation for us if all our citizens should leave the country."

Not a fair deal: He, therefore, opined that it's wicked for western nations to grant Nigerian youths, who are not planning to return to the country, visas.

Amosun lamented a situation where Nigerian trained lawyers, accountants, and most especially medical practitioners make up the largest chunk of the people leaving the country.

No lazy youths: He, however, refused to blame those who have chosen to leave the country, saying insecurity and other challenges are the factors pushing them to seek better living in foreign lands.

The former governor also emphasised that Nigerian youths are not lazy and are always willing and ready to work, but that they're being forced out of the country by bad governance and unstable economy.

Amosun's word: "I have heard about it and the reports are scary. All our youths and young talents are travelling out of Nigeria, seeking greener pastures, and the prospective countries are deliberately giving them visas to leave the country, without putting the origin country into consideration.

"What scares me most in all this is the proliferation of emigration. Foreigners will not fix our nation for us if all our citizens should leave the country. I am seeing the countries granting visas to our youths as wicked because they are not considering the origin nation, from which their prospective labour force are coming from. If you ask our people leaving the nation for greener pastures, they will tell you that they are not planning to return to Nigeria.

"If you look closely at the situation, you would see that all our lawyers, accountants and most especially medical practitioners make up the largest chunk of the people leaving the country. We cannot blame them however; insecurity is one of the major problems pushing our people out of the country.

"You will agree with me that our people are not lazy and are always willing and ready to work diligently. Most of the migrants are forced to leave the country as a result of bad governance, unstable economy, insecurity and other challenges. I am sure Nigeria will be great again, but the reports of migration recently have been disheartening for me."

Pulse reports that 200 Nigerian-trained doctors relocated to the United Kingdom in the space of one month.

It was gathered that the UK government licensed no fewer than 200 Nigerian-trained doctors between August 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022.