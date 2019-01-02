The group made this known in a petition signed by the beneficiaries, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the petition was addressed to the Presidency, National Assembly and other stakeholders

They listed some of the core objectives of the programme to include award of scholarship to those interested in furthering their study as well as to organise and implement skills acquisition.

It also includes providing empowerment opportunities in multinationals in the Niger Delta region.

According to them, they have resolved to embark on a peaceful demonstration over their demand if the government continued to ignore their request.

They also said that they have some delegates that had not undergone training under the scheme and were roaming the streets in the region.

They, therefore, appealed to relevant organisations to intervene in order to forestall the planned demonstration.

According to them, the non-implementation has seriously imparted on the ex-agitators and all the students of World Maritime University that are due for training on sea time since 2014.

They said that they had made frantic efforts through correspondents and peaceful demonstration to the amnesty office in order for them to be certified as international seafarers which would enhance their employment in their chosen skills.