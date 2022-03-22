RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amnesty International condemns Kaduna killings

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Amnesty International has condemned the killings of 25 residents and destruction of churches and houses by armed men in Kaduna State.

Amnesty International
Amnesty International

Amnesty International Nigeria has condemned the gruesome killings of 25 villagers and destruction of their property by armed men suspected to be herders on Sunday. March 20, 2022, at Maraba, Adan and Agban Gida communities all in Kagoro village, Kaura local government area of Kaduna state.

Recommended articles

But in a statement made available on its social media handles, Amnesty International lamented that despite the intervention of security officers, the attack in Kagoro lasted for more than 2 hours, in 3 communities, displacing hundreds of households.

It added, “The Nigerian government has a responsibility to promote and protect human rights, including the right to life, and a duty to protect civilians from attacks by taking effective measures to prevent and deter attacks on civilians.

The government must as a matter of urgency investigate the attack in Kagoro and bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure families and other victims are adequately compensated.

Brutal attacks on rural communities in many parts of Kaduna state are becoming rampant and frequent. This is unacceptable. The government must take more concrete steps steps to protect lives and property across Kaduna state.

Amnesty International is an international non-governmental organization focused on human rights, with its headquarters in the United Kingdom.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amnesty International condemns Kaduna killings

Amnesty International condemns Kaduna killings

When I become President, all my Ministers of State will be under 35, says Saraki

When I become President, all my Ministers of State will be under 35, says Saraki

I met N300m in Anambra treasury and inherited over N100bn debt ― Soludo

I met N300m in Anambra treasury and inherited over N100bn debt ― Soludo

PDP wants to destabilise Nigeria in order to sneak back to power, says Femi Adesina

PDP wants to destabilise Nigeria in order to sneak back to power, says Femi Adesina

Bad Fuel: NDYC urges FG to pay compensation, punish culprits

Bad Fuel: NDYC urges FG to pay compensation, punish culprits

No fewer than 117 children killed in Ukraine war – Zelensky

No fewer than 117 children killed in Ukraine war – Zelensky

I have no regret defecting to APC — Shinkafi

I have no regret defecting to APC — Shinkafi

China becomes world leader in computing power

China becomes world leader in computing power

Reps suggest the use of coins to tackle inflation

Reps suggest the use of coins to tackle inflation

Trending

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Bianca Ojukwu

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who? [Vanguard]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

Fuji artist, Saheed Osupa threatens to leak Makinde's dirty secrets

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)