Gen. Godstime Ogidigba, the Coordinator of the phase three of the Ex-Niger Delta Agitators’ Leadership forum, gave the commendation in a statement in Benin on Sunday.

The coordinator said the forum had decided to confer an award of Good Leadership on Prof. Charles Dokubo, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme.

He said the recognition was informed by the prompt payment of monthly stipends and empowerment of Niger Delta youths among other strides of Dokubo.

Ogidigba said the group noted that the sanity now being enjoyed in the phase two of the amnesty programme was commendable and urged the coordinator to sustain the stride.

He expressed the commitment to continue to partner and support the positive effort of the amnesty office to bring peace and development to the region.