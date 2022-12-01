RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aminu Mohammed: SERAP threatens action against Buhari govt

Ima Elijah

He was picked up over a scathing Twitter comment he made against Mrs Buhari.

Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari arrives with his wife Aisha, before taking oath of office in Abuja, on May 29, 2015
Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari arrives with his wife Aisha, before taking oath of office in Abuja, on May 29, 2015

SERAP's threat: SERAP warned that it would battle the government in court if Aminu Mohammed, a student of Federal University in Dutse, Katsina, is not released unconditionally.

In a series of tweets, the body described the critic as a prisoner of conscience.

According to SERAP: “BREAKING: The Buhari administration must end the sham trial of Aminu Muhammad, a student of Federal University, Dutse who is reportedly remanded in prison allegedly for criticising the first lady on Twitter. Aminu is a prisoner of conscience and must be immediately released.

“The Buhari administration must immediately and unconditionally release Aminu Muhammad, a student of the Federal University, Dutse who is reportedly arrested over a post on Twitter allegedly criticizing the first lady. We’ll see in court if he’s not immediately released.”

What Aminu Mohammed did: Mohammed was allegedly arrested, detained, and tortured under the supervision of the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha.

What Aminu Mohammed said about Aisha Buhari: He had tweeted in Hausa saying “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi”, meaning “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”, followed by an attached picture of the First Lady.

The rest of the story: Following his tweet, Mohammed was arrested and allegedly taken to Aso Rock where he was tortured and has been allegedly secretly arraigned in court.

However, SERAP has called on the Federal Government to end the sham trial of the student.

