Aminu Bayero says his appointment and that of his brother as first-class Emirs in Kano is a fulfillment of his father’s wish.

Following the dethronement of the ex-Emir, Sanusi Lamido on Monday, March 9, 2020, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State appointed Bayero as the Emir of Kano and his brother, Nasiru Bayero as Emir of Bichi.

Bayero said his late father instructed them to embrace patience and obey constituted authorities.

According to Punch, the Emir said this while reacting to Ganduje’s comment on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that he had made history by appointing two blood brothers as Emirs.

While presenting appointment letters to the new Emirs, Ganduje said the Bayero brothers have indeed inherited the good work of their late father.

He said, “This is the first time in Nigeria or anywhere in Africa where two brothers are receiving appointment letters as first-class Emirs in the same state. They have indeed inherited the good work of their late father, Alhaji Ado Bayero, who served as Emir for 53 years.”

Reacting to Ganduje’s comment, the new Emir of Kano promised to be respectful, loyal and obedient to constituted authority

He said, “We trust in God’s judgment, we believe everything has its destiny and time and today it has come to pass.

“I recall my late father instructed us to embrace patience, loyalty to constituted authorities and be dependent on Allah for everything.

“He also told us to be just and fair to people so that God will be just and fair to us in the hereafter.

“On this historic day, I will say these wishes of our late father have come to materialise.”

In his remarks, the Emir of Bichi urged the state government to create job opportunities for the teeming number of unemployed people in the state.