Aminatu Bintu, widow of late Abubakar Gumi is dead

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi 's stepmother died at 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

Hajiyya Aminatu Bintu (Punch)
The widow of late Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, Hajiyyah Aminatu Bintu is dead.

Bintu, who was the mother of Brigadier General Abdulkadir Gumi and stepmother to Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi died after a brief illness.

She died at 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

Punch reports that her funeral service would be held at Sheikh Abubakar Gumi’s house in the evening.

