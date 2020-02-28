As Nigeria confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus epidemic, Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Friday, February 28, 2020, called for the inspection of seaports across the country.

In a statement obtained by Pulse, the lawmaker noted that in order to curtail the spread of the disease, the Nigerian government needs to scale-up its management measures.

Obasa however enjoined Lagos residents, where the first case was recorded, not to panic, saying the state government has always been proactive when it comes to the safety of lives.

According to the speaker, prior to the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus in Lagos, the state government had kept its antennae alert.

The statement read, “Even though it is the most populous city in the country, Lagos state has always anticipated and taken steps ahead of events by equipping its medical facilities and making sure disease control centres are up-to-date with issues related to their field. This is why residents of the state should remain calm at this time.

“I can assure you that the executive arm of government is not relaxed and will continue with its concerted efforts to nip this concern in the bud.

“Be assured also that the legislative arm of the state government will do all within its powers to help the executive curtail the ailment since, as fortune would have it, we only have one recorded case,” Obasa said in a statement released by his media office.

The Speaker further stated that the coronavirus only causes mild illnesses that are easily treated, and can only be severe if there are underlying chronic health challenges.

Obasa urged Lagos residents to support the state government by adhering to every instructions announced by the authorities “on how to take charge of our health, which is very important at this time.

“We are told to always wash our hands, stay a distance from those who are sneezing and coughing as well as other such simple instructions,” he added.

While urging residents to promptly report suspected cases of coronavirus to the government, Obasa said the Lagos Assembly will soon meet over the development.

Pulse had reported that Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, recorded its first case of the deadly coronavirus disease.

In a statement made available to the public, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed that the case, which was confirmed on Thursday, February 27, 2020, is the first case to be reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak in China.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 3,000 people and infected over 80,000 globally.

Meanwhile, Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat had stated that Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba, a facility built for the treatment of coronavirus cases in the state, can only accommodate 100 patients.