Contrary to the reports that a tertiary institution in the United States appointed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as a visiting professor, the management of the university has debunked the claim.

The institution, the East Carolina University (ECU) said the letter that purportedly announced Ganduje’s appointment was unauthorised by the appropriate officials.

The Kano State Government had on Tuesday announced the appointment, which according to Abba Anwar, the governor’s spokesperson was contained in a letter sent by the school through Victor Mbarika, a lecturer of International Center for IT and Development at the University’s College of Business on November 30.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Daily Trust]

Ganduje was said to have been appointed due to his “accomplishment in good governance and genuine investment in human capital development.”

Anwar had quoted the letter as saying that “Ganduje’s choice is a depiction of close monitoring of his achievements as a governor in the last couple of years. Which eventually earned him global recognition and commendation.

“You have been a source of motivation to the Nigerian youths both at home and in the diaspora at large. We are amazed at your accomplishments both as the Executive Governor of Kano State, Nigeria; Fellow, National Association of Educational Administration and Planning, Nigeria; and your investment in Human Capital Development.

“Looking at your academic, administrative, and overall leadership record in Nigeria and Africa, you fit perfectly in East Carolina University’s goal to remain a leading research and teaching institution in the United States and beyond.”

The University reacts to Ganduje's purported appointment

However, barely two days after Ganduje basked in the euphoria of his purported recognition by the institution, the university denied appointing him as a visiting professor.

The Management of East Carolina University denies appointing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as a Visiting Professor (View Inc)

The denial came after Premium Times sent an email to the university to confirm the governor’s appointment.

In its reply to the email, the institution attached the letter it sent to Ganduje to disapprove his alleged recognition.

The letter signed by its Interim Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, B. Grant Hayes reads, “It has been brought to my attention that you received a letter from a faculty member dated November 30, 2020, that appeared to offer an unpaid appointment in the “International Center for IT and Development” at East Carolina University College of Business.

“I must inform you that the letter you received from Dr. Victor Mbarika, on November 30, 2020 does not convey an authorized offer of appointment or establish any position of scholar or professor at East Carolina University (“ECU”). Only the Chancellor, myself, or another official identified in ECU’s published statement on Delegation of Contracting Authority for the Division of Academic Affairs may authorize or sign appointment letters under which faculty are employed. Dr. Mbarika is not such an official.”

You’ll recall that in 2018, Governor Ganduje was caught on tape, taking kickbacks in dollars from a contractor in the state, and has not been prosecuted for the ‘crime’ because of the constitutional immunity he enjoys.