America won't pay ISWAP $7 million reward for 'killing' Shekau

There have been reports this week that the bloodthirsty jihadist was killed during a confrontation with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway Boko Haram faction, in a struggle for control of the northeast region terrorised over the past decade.

While many of the reports have quoted reliable terror sources, Nigerian authorities have failed to react or corroborate the report, most likely being careful as previous numerous declarations of Shekau's death have turned out to be false.

In its reaction to the reports, RFJ cheekily announced on Thursday, May 20, 2021 that it does not plan to pay Shekau's $7 million bounty to his fellow terrorists.

"Hey, ISIS guys. To clarify: no – you are not eligible for the reward for information on his identity or location. That's not how the program works," the agency said on Twitter.

The bounty was first announced in 2013 to encourage information on Shekau's whereabouts, months after the U.S. Department of State designated him a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2012.

Shekau took control of Boko Haram after Nigerian security forces cracked down on the Islamic group and extra-judicially murdered its founder, Mohammed Yusuf, in 2009.

With a base of operations in the north east region, the group has since then murdered tens of thousands of Nigerians and spread its insurgency to neighbouring communities in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

Shekau pledged allegiance to international terror group, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), in 2015, but the group expressed displeasure with Shekau's leadership of Boko Haram and created a breakaway faction named ISWAP a year later.

ISWAP has been largely based in the Lake Chad Basin area and launched deadly attacks on military formations, but it has also consistently clashed with Shekau's faction in battle for territory.

This week's clash was reported to have been an invasion of Shekau's Sambisa Forest stronghold by ISWAP fighters who reportedly overpowered him after an intense gunfight.