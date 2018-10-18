America has no preferred candidate for 2019 elections – Official

news

The United States of America (USA) has said that it has no preferred candidate in the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria in 2019.

Mr Phillip Franz, a political officer in the U.S. embassy in Nigeria, said this during a visit to Katsina State Government House on Wednesday in Katsina.

Franz said that the USA was, however, interested in the electoral processes that would ensure credible elections.

“We want to emphasise that the U.S. has no candidate in this election; our candidate is the process; we very much respect the sovereignty of the country,” he said.

He therefore assured the support of the USA to Nigeria in conducting free, fair and transparent elections in 2019.

“We will support peaceful electoral process and we stand to provide whatever assistance in order to see free fair, transparent and credible election in Nigeria in 2019,” he said.